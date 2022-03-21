Renown songstress Fille Mutoni has been spending sleepless nights in studio and her new EP will be dropping anytime soon.

Among the many artists lining up new releases very soon is Fille Mutoni who has not released a new project in quite a while.

Fille – once such a promising talent – has faced several bumps in her career and has had to readjust her lifestyle, back and forth.

You would say she has not exploited her full potential but that goes for several other Ugandan stars.

Regardless, she moves! And she is looking forward to rising again this year with new music.

Through her social media channels over the weekend, Fille alerts her fans to stay on the lookout of what she is about to drop.

“Did somebody say; New song? EP on the way?!!” read Fille’s tweet on Sunday.

It must be said, we’ve been waiting on this for too long and we can’t wait for it to drop.