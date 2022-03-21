According to reports making rounds, Andrew Kabuura’s baby boo Flavia Tumusiime is expecting another baby.

Media personalities Andrew Kabuura and Flavia Tumusiime exchanged vows to become husband and wife on 12th January 2019.

They have since faced a few hurdles along the way including a cheating scandal that made headlines in September 2021 involving Kabuura.

Nonetheless, the couple has stuck together and ignored ill advice from netizens and they seem to be living happily with their son.

What we understand now is that the family could be expanded with another member before the year ends.

This is because the Capital FM presenter’s bulged tummy has been seen…and “It can’t be because of food,” notes one source.

Local tabloid Sqoop has also noted how Tumusiime has been severally in public with a baby bump and that she could be a couple of months pregnant.

The radio presenter has, however, not shared a photos showing the baby bump but she is not the type to hide such good news.

If true, we congratulate her and wish her a safe pregnancy.