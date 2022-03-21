MTN Uganda’s youth dedicated platform, MTN Pulse, last Friday, awarded scholarships to 10 teens following a partnership between Victoria University and MTN Uganda, with a vision of supporting teens to attain further education for a prosperous future.

Victoria University (VU) is a premier transformational higher education-oriented institution of learning with the mission of providing a dynamic environment, innovation, research, and community engagement. Victoria University has 2 intakes with one starting in March and another in September.

The 10 winners of the 5 full and 5 partial scholarships have commenced their studies today, 21st March 2022 in the University’s March intake.

Speaking at the scholarship awarding ceremony today, Somdev Sen the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Uganda highlighted that the partnership is anchored on MTN Pulse’s steadfast commitment to create and extend opportunities to the youth in a bid to help them realize their full potential and get ahead in life.

“On behalf of MTN Uganda, I applaud the winners of these scholarships and wish them well in their studies at one of the most prestigious learning institutions in the country,” Somdev said.

Through this partnership, Victoria University is targeting problem solvers that have transformational ideas that change lives and impact the community while MTN Pulse is providing support to the youth to help them reach their full potential.

The winners of the full scholarships include; Alupo Yvonne, Nanteza Nuriat, Jumba Jonathan, Nambissa Blessing Tracy, and Remo Idris Sebbi while the winners of the partial scholarships include; Mbogga A Swamaduh, Kataike Bridget, Nakayiwa Brenda, Nakayiga Shamim, and Okanya Brian.