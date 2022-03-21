Veteran media personality and events promoter Omulangira Ndausi allegedly spent Monday night in the cells after being arrested for extortion.

Earlier this month, rumor had it of how Omulangira Ndausi, real name Simon Peter Ndawula, was wanted by Police over fraud.

The reports that ran on several blogs noted that Ndausi had used his persuasive tongue to take money from different people promising to get them jobs abroad.

On Monday, the Radio Simba presenter was allegedly nabbed and arrested for allegedly extorting money from youths.

NTV Uganda news anchor Andrew Kyamagero broke the news of Ndausi’s arrest through his Twitter handle on Monday evening.

He shared a video of a man at a police station and revealed how the veteran media personality was to spend the night at Jinja Road police station.

Omulangira Ndausi arrest and to spend a night at Jinja road police station for extorting money from youths promising them jobs abroad. Wrong is wrong. Andrew Kyamagero