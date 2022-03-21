Renown media personality and events host Sheilah Carol Gashumba was left feeling terrible after losing her phone while partying over the weekend.

She announced the loss of her iPhone 13 on her Snapchat account using a friend’s phone to communicate.

Gashumba lost her device while in Ghana where she had gone to attend the African Music Dialogue that featured music stakeholders who shared ideas about music and events promotion among other things.

After attending the dialogue, she decided to have some fun and thus checked into a night spot where she unfortunately lost the phone.

Lost my iPhone 13 in the club last night!! I’m not happy about that at all cause I never lose my phones. Sheila Gashumba

She will get another one…no doubt. But the nudes!