The Under-Secretary General of the UN, Winnie Byanyima has expressed her love for Pallaso’s music and how he has touched many hearts with it.

Last week, Winnie Byanyima was videoed vibing to Team Good Music singer Pallaso’s song during an interview on Capital FM Uganda.

When the song ‘Mpa Love’ was played, the wife to Dr. Kizza Besigye stood up and started happily dancing to it.

Pallaso God has given you a very special gift. You touch many hearts through your music! Winnie Byanyima

The video immediately made rounds on social media and landed in Pallaso’s sight.

The singer who is having a time of his life musically was amazed by the video which prompted him to reshare it on his platforms.

To it, Pallaso added the caption, “Come see Mama Winnie Byanyima the Secretary General of the united nation dance to her favorite song in the world Mpa Love by her favorite son in law. What a moment. I love you too mama keep amazing Winnie Byanyima.”

Winnie Byanyima minded to correct Pallaso on her position at UN in a quoted tweet and she also asked him to join in on the fight against AIDS.

She then reminded Pallaso how God gave him a special gift that he has been able to touch many hearts with.

Thank you Pallaso, I love your music. BUT I’m NOT the Secretary General of the UN. The SG is my boss! I am an Under-Secretary General of the UN. My job is to help countries fight #AIDS. Join us. We need you in this struggle. Thank you Pallaso God has given you a very special gift. You touch many hearts through your music!