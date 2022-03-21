The Nile Special-sponsored two-day Vumbula Uganda Festival event that was held at the Uganda Museum came to a climax on Sunday.

The event that showcases Uganda’s tourism, fashion, cultural and heritage displays, had a lot of fun and the revellers who turned up were seen enjoying themselves to the fullest.

The gates were opened as early as 2 PM as revellers who were waiting in queues flocked into the grounds to groove to the music.

Models ushered in the showcases, performances, and a few poets also thrilled the fans with their nice and cool crafts.

Artists performances got underway at around 7:30 PM with Black Market Records new signing Emilian Star performing her only single under the record label.

She was later followed by Jowy Landa and Angella Katatumba who did their best to entertain the fans on the night.

The highlight acts on the closing day were Ziza Bafana and DJ Roja. The former took revellers down memory lane through most of his old songs.

He also performed his latest songs as the crowd sang along. His energetic performance left many yearning for more of him.

DJ Roja, born Kitaka Rogers, also uplifted the crowd with his supercool music mixes as he was joined by MC Casmir on stage to get the crowd moving all night long.

Surprisingly, the event ended as early as 10 PM as the deejay’s switched off their machines and called it a day.

Singer Spice Diana who was expected to perform on the night did not show face due to unclear circumstances but those who attended didn’t even seem to notice.