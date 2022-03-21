Singer Richard Kasendwa alias Ziza Bafana almost beat up a deejay for playing his music with poor quality sound at the Vumbula Uganda Festival on Sunday.

Ziza Bafana who started his performance with high energy and vibes lost his cool and was seen severally barking at the deejay for playing his music with poor sound.

He stopped his performance at some point and told the deejay to improve the sound because he couldn’t perform on the bad sound.

He later then called for the organisers to change the deejay before someone stepped up on stage and put the situation in order.

Having got the sound he wanted, Bafana made it clear that deejays are sometimes very annoying to the extent that some artists feel like beating them up.

During his electrifying performance, Ziza Bafana paid tribute to the late Emmanuel Mayanja a.k.a AK47 and Mowzey Radio.

He performed some of the collabos he had with them honoring their contribution on the music industry.