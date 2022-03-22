Last week, reports emerged revealing Emanuel Lwasa’s ex lover, Angel Kwakunda exchange kisses with Abdul Kamulegeya, who is said to have snatched her from the Masaka city businessman.

Abdul Kamulegeya is a former show host of Bukedde FM’s Love talk show dubbed ‘Wujjala’. He is also reported to be a bit loaded since he just returned from the USA where he had traveled for greener pastures.

Rumors further reveal that a few weeks back before returning to Kampala, Kamulegeya had just been introduced by another woman in the states.

Speaking in an interview about his relationship with Angel, Lwasa stressed that he can not stoop low to beg her to return since there is nothing much he wants from her.

Lwasa added that if Angel feels like she wants to return she will do it on her own but he won’t go public begging her for another chance.

He made the statements while chilling out in a bar where he was found without the love of his life he usually hangouts with. Watch the video below.