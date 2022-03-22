Celebrated media personality, Flavia Tumusiime has expressed her dismay about the ongoing rumours of her expecting to welcome a second child anytime soon.

The Capital FM presenter notes that she doesn’t think her womb has to become a subject of discussion since most online platforms have published stories concerning her pregnancy.

In one tweet that we came across and has now been deleted, Flavia asks the publishers to pull down the story as she calls for respect and privacy.

In 2022 I don’t expect mine or anyone’s womb to be subject for discussion. Flavia Tumusiime

Her response to the pregnancy allegations could imply that the reports are true and anytime before the end of this year, the celebrity power couple could welcome their second new bundle of joy.

However, she left a huge debate and divided opinions amongst her followers as some backed her augment while others took the opposite side.

In this case, what’s your take?