Kadongo Kamu singer, Sir Mathias Walukagga is mourning the loss of his father Mzee Buyondo who breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the details concerning his passing on, it is reported that Mzee Buyondo has over time been battling series of different illnesses till he lost the battle.

He passed away while receiving treatment in the hospital. Walukagga announced the death of his dad through his social media accounts.

Read Also: Mathias Walukaga admits to siring a baby with Haruna Mubiru’s ex-lover Kemi Sera

Depending on the burial arrangement, Mzee Buyondo will be laid to rest tomorrow (Wednesday) in Kinyerere, Masaka

Friends, my father Mzee Buyondo is dead, he will be hurried this Wednesday in Kinyerere Mathias Walukagga

Upon sharing the sad news, many of his followers hit his comment section and sent heartfelt condolences to the singer as they comforted him in this trying period.

See more

May Mzee Buyondo’s Soul Rest In Peace!