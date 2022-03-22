Reports reaching us reveal that Naguru-based radio station, Nxt Radio could have reached an agreement with KFM’s K-Drive presenter James Peterson.

The information coming through reveals that James Peterson will be presenting the evening show – Nxt Transit alongside comedian Ronnie McVex and socialite Martha Kay.

The developments reached us following the recruitment and restructuring exercise that Next Media carried upon all its employees as some were rumored that they were set to be laid off about two weeks ago.

The restructuring exercise was announced at the beginning of this month (March) that saw a number of previous employees get purged from the station while others were moved to different roles.

Among the big names who switched positions is the radio station’s former General Manager Marcus Kwikiriza as he was handed other assignments at Next Media Group.

Several other big names in Uganda’s radio industry have crossed over to Naguru to help the station remain competitive in the market.

Based on a statement released early this week, the radio will return to the airwaves on Monday, March 28th.

“We have retreated, refocused and strategised on our future, re-deployed some of our talents, and brought some new faces on board,” the statement reads in part.

“Next Radio is now ready to return to the airwaves on Monday, March 28, 2022, starting at 6:00 AM East African Time.”

The station will be available to watch and/ or listen to via 106.1 FM, the Afro Mobile app, StarTimes Channel 243, and DStv Channel 898.