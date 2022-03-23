Musicians Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye StarBoss and presidential advisor Catherine Kusasira faced embarrassment as they were stopped from attending singer Sir Mathias Walukagga’s dad’s burial in Masaka.

The two artists were seen being forced to leave the burial place just on their arrival as angry fans hurled insults and negative remarks towards them accusing the pair of being hypocrites.

Fortunately, they were not beaten up as security swung in very fast to save them from any danger or harm that could have happened to them.

The sending of Sir Mathias Walukagga’s dad was attended by big wigs from the leading opposition political party NUP as Bobi Wine, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Medard Ssegona among others were present.

Sir Mathias Walukagga’s dad breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday Morning following a long battle of illness to which he succumbed to while receiving treatment in the hospital.