Local songstress Stabua Natooro has no sweet words for all concert organizers who put her on concert banners and posters without her consent.

The ”Bajja Kakasa” singer sent out striking words towards the concerned promoters after crossing paths with a poster that indicated that she was set to perform at a certain event without her knowledge.

On landing her eyes onto the poster, she informed her fans about how she will not turn up for the show since she her name got onto the performers list without being contacted.

Never put my name again on posters and performers list at any show without first contacting me. You don’t foot our studio fares to just wake up and put someone on a poster and expect them to perform without first contacting them. Never familiar with me again because non of you got me from the village. Stabua Natooro

Events promoter Abby Musinguzi alias Abtex also condemned the act of promoters putting artists on their banners and posters without first contacting them or their managers.

Abtex described the act of promoters listing artists on their shows without first reaching an argreement with them as ‘thuggery and theft’