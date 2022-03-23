Swangz Avenue songstress, Winfred Nakanwagi a.k.a Winnie Nwagi has publicly asked her fans to stop putting her under pressure by asking her for new music.

The self-styled ‘Fire Baby’ singer made her stand known when she took to her social media accounts and wrote how she is apparently facing a musical drought.

Her move has been applauded by fellow artists who have backed her in efforts to cool down fans who constantly pressurize musicians to give them new songs every after two or three months.

Stop asking me for new music..nagwaamu. Winnie Nwagi

Winnie Nwagi last released a new song dubbed Sasi Ku Nyama in October 2021 which has lasted about a period of four months now.

Since her fans have taken long without hearing fresh new music from her they had started mounting pressure on her back and thus she decided to open up about how she is not yet ready to release new music at the moment.