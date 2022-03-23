Are you ready for Firebase crew singer Mayega Tadeo alias Zex Inchikumi Bilangilangi’s album and concert anytime soon?

Well, the latest news coming in from Kamwokya indicates that the Ghetto Republic Prime Minister will very soon be dropping a 30 -track album dubbed ”Hercules 10 Times”.

He stressed that the album which is still in the pipeline has songs which featured Jose Chameleone, Shenaskies, among other artists.

The Magazine fame singer further disclosed that he will also be holding a concert come July this year although he did not reveal the dates set to stage the concert.

After releasing the album, Zex Bilangilangi also noted that the concert will be staged at Bobi Wine’s One Love beach in Busabala since his music mentor and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi offered him a free venue.

When asked whether he has not rushed to stage a concert, he replied saying the two years he has lasted in the music industry are enough for him to stage a concert since he has hit jams to his name which include; Magazine, Ratata, Nalinda, Bad Mind Cant, Time Yo among other collabos.