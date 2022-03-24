A lady believed to be the co-wife to Emanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s ex-lover, Angel Kwakunda has publicly shared information concerning the latter’s bad deeds and evil acts against her step children.

Based on the trending shared voice note, Angel Kwakunda’s supposed co-wife is heard spilling dark secrets accusing Angel of witchcraft and mistreating her step children which include denying them food.

She goes ahead and lambasts Angel calling her a celebrated prostitute adding how she wanted to take the ownership of her children’s home which is located in Nakabugo, Masaka city, although her attempts were in vain.

Apparently, Angel’s supposed co-wife is glad that her marriage with Lwasa hit a dead end and her children won’t have to suffer again as they usually did under her care.

Listen to the voice note in full below.