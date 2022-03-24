Former Busiro South MP contestant Paul Owor is reportedly choking on heavy debts from different individuals.

The rumors concerning Paul Owor being heavily indebted were spread by a lady identified as Apple K 256 who claims that he defrauded her Shs 5m that he borrowed from her.

The pair are said to have met through mutual friends while in a bar in Jinja where Paul Owor was tossing his colleagues bottles of beer, whiskey, and spirits.

During the celebrations, Owor ran out of wallet and borrowed Shs1m from Apple K 256 to clear the bills. From that moment, the pairs bond strengthened and continued with the sequence as Paul borrowed money from her and always paid back.

Then in October 2021, Paul Owor went to Apple K 256’s residence in his red colored Benz and asked her to borrow him Shs25m. Fortunately, when she went to her bank account, the money Paul Owor wanted was less and only managed to give him Shs 7m.

The amount then totaled to Shs8m and after a certain period of demanding him, he only refunded Shs3m and since then the balance has not yet been cleared yet he is known as a loaded dude.

While on a phone call interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show Paul Owor didn’t deny the allegations but maintained that he will only pay Apple K 256 her money back when he feels like saying she caused lots of damages to his name.

Apparently, Apple K 256 insists that come sunshine or rain Paul Owor will have to pay her money back in whatever means possible.