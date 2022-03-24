Singer Fille Mutoni has given a positive update about her struggles and battles with toxic substances and drugs that she has faced for quite a couple of years.

The “Love Again” singer stresses that she is on the right path to recovery from drugs ever since she took a musical break after quitting Maritini Entertainment.

For the period she was silent, Fille was hooked up with different people who gave her good tips and involved her in activities that could make her stay far away from using drugs.

Read Also: Fille Mutoni “not in a relationship but dating”

She also revealed why she quit Maritini Entertainment noting that she took the decision because she felt it was wise for her to do so since she needed to focus and make up her mind before returning actively into doing music.

The singer who hinted about dropping an Extended Play (EP) album very soon further noted that she is not signed to any management team noting that she only wants to get into a new management that will stipulate clear roles that they plan to add to her music career.

I met some misunderstandings with Maritini Entertainment in one way or another and that period found when I really wanted to take a break. So, I chose to. But there was no friction as to why I dumped Maritini as it was rumored. People can talk whatever they want but recovery from drugs doesn’t just happen overnight. Recovery takes some process. I sought for help and am still doing the help. Good thing, I was mature enough to understand that I needed help and reached out for it. Honestly, am quite on the way to recovery and I don’t need to answer to anyone about that. Fille Mutoni