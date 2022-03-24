Renowned Uganda Kids dance group Masaka Kids Africana is set to represent and wave the Ugandan flag high having been nominated in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for the 2022 edition.

The celebrated kids dance group were pooled in the category of Favorite African Kidfluencer as they will have to tussle it out with other top talents from allover the world.

They have been nominated together with; Adaeze Onuigbo (Nigeria), Sassy Taylor Morrison (South Africa), Sbahle Mzizi (South Africa), Uncle Vinny (South Africa), and Witney Ramabulana (South Africa).

Read Also: 2 million and counting: Masaka Kids Africana make Ugandan YouTube record

The awards will be co-hosted by iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

Out of excitement they honored the nomination through their social media accounts as they requested their fans to vote for them.

We’re so excited and honored to announce that we have been nominated for this year’s @nickelodeon KIDS CHOICE AWARDS under the FAVORITE AFRICAN KIDFLUENCER category #KCA! Masaka Kids Africana

See more

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will broadcast on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) and Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) at 4.50pm on 13 April.