Singer Rema Namakula’s manager-turned-politician and Bukomansimbi South constituency MP, Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo has shown interest in contesting for the position of deputy speaker in the 11th parliament.

The Minister for Sports in the shadow cabinet declared his interest in running for the deputy speakership race following the back up and confidence he got from over 73 fellow politicians.

Speaking in an interview, Kayemba Ssolo maintained the he is truly vying for the post and told everyone who addresses him, to fully address him as the Hon. Deputy speaker since the former deputy speaker Anita Among resigned.

Kayemba Ssolo reasoned that his fellow politicians backed him up because of his wealth of experience, integrity, and the fact that he has love and passion for his country and fact that he can unify people from different walks of life.

Having got the support, he saw it wise to declare his interest in the seat and soon we are going to see him on the ballot paper vying for the deputy speaker seat.