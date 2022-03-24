Ugandan rising singer, songwriter, and performing artist Flona, born Nankinga Florence, got involved in a car accident as she was returning from performing at a show with Pallaso in Nakaseke.

The singer who is signed to CRK Planet Records got the accident while traveling back to Kampala. The Toyota Hilux that she was in overturned landing into the roadside bush and got vandalized.

The good news is that she did not sustain serious injuries and is reported to be responding to medication quite well.

Flona survived a nasty accident while on her way back from Nakasake where she had a show with Pallaso. Thank you for your prayers. Mukuye Eric

Flona is apparently feeling serious pain in around her chest since she hit the dashboard so hard and was left with a fractured arm.

The accident happened as the Toyota Hilux driver tried to overtake a bus and since the road was slippery due to some rain, they found themselves in the nearby bushes.