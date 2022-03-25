Former Rubaga South MP, Hon. Kato Lubwama is in poor health state following updates from Turkey where he was flown to seek much better medical attention.

The renowned musician and drama actor is apparently admitted in the intensive care unity (ICU) where he is receiving treatment from.

According to his caretaker, who is his biological son, explained that Hon. Kato Lubwama was flown to Turkey to seek Cancer treatment.

However, after receiving the treatment, the situation worsened and was later rushed into ICU.

During the interview he had with Spark TV, NATO Lubwama’s son asked all his dad’s well wisher’s to consider putting him in prayers to have a quick recovery.