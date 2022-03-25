After taking a month off since the full reopening of events in Uganda, the East African Meat Carnival is coming back bigger and better this Saturday March 26th.

Now at a new venue and with support from Uganda’s most rewarded beer – Nile Special, partygoers will get a real feel of the Pearl of Africa when they enjoy Ugandan delicacies paired with a beer Made of Uganda.

For the first time, Nile Special has come on board to boost the event this year and keep revelers refreshed with a beer that is “Unmatched In Gold.” The event which takes place every last Saturday of the month at Najjera Gardens has moved venues and will be taking place every quarter at the Uganda Museum Grounds.

Read Also: Nile Special invests 100M in the Joshua Cheptegei training facility

“Since last year, we have been celebrating Nile Special’s superior quality that has seen the brand scoop 21 gold medals, the most number of gold medals ever won by a Ugandan beer. Events like the East African Meat Carnival present opportunity to celebrate with our consumers. Nile Special is all about celebrating Uganda’s uniqueness and the things that make this country stand out is none other than is our food. We trust the chefs will deliver the best of Uganda’s delicacies and when paired with Nile Special, that will be a moment one can live to remember. Amou Majok, Nile Breweries’ Head of Marketing

The East African Meat Carnival will feature Barbecue by chefs Mark Kaheru and Mozes alongside entertainment from Uganda’s best. It will feature performances by reggae maestro Maddox Ssematimba, Luga flow rapper Mun G, and Queen Sheebah – hosted by Sami Wetala and Esteri.

The event will also have an extra touch of entertainment from top deejays including Sir Aludah, Deejay Jo, Deejay Mary Jo, DJ Cisse, DJ Xzyl and DJ Mujo.