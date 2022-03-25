Blackman Entertainment singer , Geosteady, born Hassan Kigozi, has a message for all people struggling with relationships in their lives.

The singer who is blessed with three publicly known children from two different mothers shared a tip to his colleagues asking them to quit relationships that stress and drain them.

Speaking out of experience that he encountered while still putting up with his ex-baby mama Prima Kadarshi, Geosteady narrated that if one finds out that the affair is dragging them to poverty, they should just throw in the towel.

Geosteady, Prima Kardashi and their children Soraya and Solange

The “Nemala” singer backed up his point by claiming that statistically when a man leaves a relationship, his financial situation improves.

Statistically when a man leaves a relationship his financial situation improves. Some relationships will drug you poor and if you want to grow, just leave. Geosteady

The advice that he shared through his Twitter account seemed to be hitting hard towards his ex-lover in a braggart way suggesting that he is currently doing well financially since he has some peace of mind.

Ndagire Prima a.k.a Prima Kadarshi and Geosteady, bitterly broke up in 2020 over infidelity allegations, violence, and disrespect as both parties accused each other of doing so.

Prima has since moved on into a new relationship with Galaxy FM presenter Mr Henrie just as Geosteady has also moved on with another woman.