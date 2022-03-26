The past few days have been marred with the news of Masaka city businessman Emanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s break up with Angel Kwakunda.

Lwasa admitted that the break up hurt him but not so much since he crossed path with a video that went viral revealing Angel Kwakunda kissing with former Bukedde FM employee Abdul Kamulegeya.

Speaking to Sanyuka TV’s Kayz, Lwasa disclosed that since he was dumped he is now free to do whatever he feels like since there is no one to question his deeds.

Read Also: Angel Kawunda denies being dumped by Emmanuel Lwasa

He further claimed that since he broke up with Kwakunda without making her pregnant yet in her previous marriage she had given birth to some kids.

Emanuel Lwasa went on to brag that he apparently has about five ladies who are pregnant.