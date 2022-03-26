Kenyan musician Arrowbwoy, born Ali Yusuf, and his fiancee Nadia Mukami welcomed their first child as lovers on Thursday March 24th.

The two lovers announced the amazing news of welcoming their new bundle of joy on their social media accounts.

They went ahead and disclosed the name of their baby boy who they named Haseeb Kai.

24.03.2022 We received the most Beautiful Gift Ever @haseebkai welcome to our world @nadia_mukami . thank you @rfh_healthcare my Queen and the Prince are in the safe hands Arrowbwoy

The Kenyan celebrity couple have been dating for a couple of years and earlier this month Arrowbwoy went down on his knee and popped the “Will You Marry Me” question to Nadia to which she replied positively.

I fell in love with you because of how you always treat me like a Princess. You have the most amazing Heart: Your heart is clean & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. We have fought so many battles together. People see the artist, the bad boy. I see the responsible family man. My Son is lucky to have you as a father. He is so blessed. I guess the men in your family were really brought up well because of how you guys carry yourselves. God Bless your mother Even in the Next life, I still wanna be with you. I love you Ali Etale.

Our goals this year & dreams are starting to Manifest. I wanna be rich with you Nadia