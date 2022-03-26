The D’mighty Breakfast show host on 93.3 KFM Maritza signed out of Nation Media Group of Companies after landing a juicy deal with Next Radio.

Taking to her social media accounts, Maritza wrote a lengthy letter announcing her departure from the station while on course to start working with the Naguru-based media outlet on Monday.

Maritza threw in the towel at KFM after three solid years while co-hosting the D’mighty Breakfast show with Brian Mulondo.

Joining KFM, Maritza was poached from X-FM as Malaika Nnyanza’s replacement after the latter joined Capital FM.

Martiza is the second radio personality to have been ‘fished’ by Next Radio from KFM following the news that indicated that James Peterson the K-Drive host’s confirmation that he had also joined Next Media.