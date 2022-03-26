In order to extend quality maternal health care services to the people of Mbulamuti, sub-county, MTN Foundation has today handed over a newly refurbished and equipped Mother Kevin health centre III in Kamuli district.

MTN Foundation, through Joint Medical Stores in 2020 refurbished and equipped Mother Kevin health centre III in Mbulamuti, with the aim of kick-starting operations at the facility which was non-operational for 10 years, due to lack of medical equipment.

The project which cost UGX122million focused on equipping the labour ward with items such as delivery beds, medicine trolleys, baby resuscitators, suction pump, catheter, patient beds in the maternity ward, oxygen cylinder and regulator to mention but a few.

The laboratory, post natal ward, store and doctor’s room among others were also equipped with an array of medical equipment.

Speaking during the official handover of the facility held today at Mother Kevin health centre III in Kamuli, the MTN General Manager for Customer Experience, Dorcas Muhwezi said that the project was driven by the telecom’s vision to improve the livelihood of the communities in which it operates.

“MTN sought to empower the hardworking staff of Mother Kevin health centre III in order to provide safe and quality health care to the people in Kamuli and the surrounding districts.

“This initiative underpins our commitment to improving the livelihoods of the communities in which we operate through our corporate social responsibility,” Muhwezi said.

Through this project, MTN Foundation also constructed sanitary facilities such as a placenta pit and

lavatories for the health centre.

The Executive director Joint Medical Stores Dr. Bildard Baguma, said this project is testament that

combined efforts culminate into great achievements.

“The 30,000 patients who are going to benefit from the infrastructural upgrades and state of the art

medical equipment that this project has provided are the reason why we are so proud of our partnership

with MTN Foundation. We look forward to more projects like these to impact even more people.” he

noted.

While making his remarks, the Resident District Commissioner, Kamuli district, Robert Mutemo

applauded the MTN Foundation for the impact that it has created in the district.

“I am extremely happy and grateful to the MTN Foundation for the work it has achieved at this facility. I am informed that since the equipment of this facility in 2020, the health centre in 2021 provided services to over 1500 people in the region.

This would all not be possible if it was not for MTN Foundation and its commitment towards supporting the government agenda of ensuring that all Ugandans have access to quality social services,” he said.

Further recognizing MTN’s initiatives in the region, Mutemo said MTN has over the years continually demonstrated a fondness for the Busoga sub-region through the numerous donations and CSR activities undertaken to improve the livelihood of the people in Busoga.

In 2020, MTN boosted palliative care services in Busoga sub-region through a cash donation to Rays of Hope Hospital, a non-governmental organization that provides palliative care to improve the quality of

life for people with life-threatening illnesses and their families in Busoga region and the neighboring

districts.

In the same year, the telecom also signed a 2-year partnership with the Obwa Kyabazinga bwa Busoga Kingdom worth UGX 600 million with focus on the kingdom’s social, cultural, and economic programs in the areas of health, sports, and culture.

“Efforts such as this one by MTN fortify government efforts towards extending quality and affordable

health care for all Ugandans,” Mutemo noted.