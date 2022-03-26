NTV news anchors Raymond Mujuni and fiancée Ritah Kanya welcomed their first child – a baby girl as a couple.

The pair who walked down the aisle last year, with much joy announced the addition of a new family member in their house through their social media accounts.

Upon receiving the good news, Raymond Mujuni announced that he will be off social media for some good time as he attends to his new bundle of joy.

There’s been a 50% increment in the population in the household. Nothing could be more beautiful than the new addition – besides the mum. The father is elated and too excited. He’ll be away from here for some time. Raymond Mujuni

Read Also: Newly wedded Raymond Mujuni, Rita Kanya expecting first child

Ritah Kanya as well shared the exciting news on her Instagram account stressing how they are glad upon setting their eyes on their new bundle of joy for the first time.

25. 03. 2022 at 05:14PM we got to see her for the first time. Our months are filled with laughter, and our tongues with singing. The Lord has done great things for us. The Lord has done great things for us. We are glad! Ritah Kanya