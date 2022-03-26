Uprising dancehall singer African Kush has shared the visuals for her 2022 maiden project dubbed “Cover” Watch it here first.

Cover is an Afro-beat love single where Kush Baibe passes on the message of requesting for attention and love from the her partner.

In the somehow raunchy and erotic video, African Kush oozes sexiness as she confesses utter most love and affection for the love of her life as you watch the colorful visuals.

The song which has unique and different sound was produced by Lex Logic and the video was shoot and directed by Biyee Foundry.

African Kush has other two songs in her name titled “Am Ready” and “Byokola“. Take a gaze the Cover visuals below.