Media personality and socialite, Sheilah Carol Gashumba has let out her frustrations with individuals who always bombard her inbox begging for food all the time.

The NBS TV After5 show co-host vented out her bitterness through her Snapchat account as she boldly told everyone who has ever begged for food in her inbox to stop it with immediate effect.

She publicly stressed how her Snapchat account is not “GoFundMe” account where people stress their problems and are given a hand to solve them.

She further wondered how someone can afford to buy data to Snapchat and not mind their stomachs yet they clearly know that the social media App consumes a lot of data.

Therefore, she warned that soon and very soon she will be blocking anyone who tries to send her into depression with their weird food request.