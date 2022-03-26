Musician-turned-politician and Kyengerera Town Council Mayor, Sir Mathias Walukagga had a sold out “Muka Kitaffe Mukyitawuluzi” concert at Freedom City on Friday March 25th.

Before the concert, earlier this week, Mathias Walukagga lost his dad Mzee Buyondo and was laid to rest on Wednesday.

When his dad who was battling a long-term illness for about 10 years passed away, many of his fans questioned him whether he was going to postpone the show.

He insisted that nothing was to change and hence went on to hold the concert regardless of unfortunate news of the loss of his dad.

With all the odds seeming against him, Sir Mathias Walukagga registered a mammoth turn up for his concert as revellers flocked the venue as early as 8:30 PM.

Artists who included David Lutaalo, Geofrey Lutaaya, Irene Namatovu, Kazibwe Kapo, Fred Ssebata among others escorted him as they acted as his curtain raises.

He took to stage at around 10: 30 PM, decked in an all black outfit and performed on live band most of his songs as he threw his fans into a frenzy.

Revellers who turned up for the event were very appreciative of his stage performance and according to a recording heard by this website, the fans only missed the performance of Bobi Wine as they demanded him to return to stage.