On Wednesday, singers Big Eye and Catherine Kusasira faced the wrath of mourners when they were bounced from Sir Mathias Walukagga’s father’s burial in Kinyerere, Masaka.

The two were forcefully told to vanish from the area just a few moments upon their arrival at the burial ceremony. They were sent off with insults.

Big Eye’s car was reportedly vandalized as he returned to Kampala with some of the car windows broken.

Speaking in an interview, Big Eye StarBoss and Catherine Kusasira Sserugga expressed their discontent in how they were treated.

Big Eye also believes he is being witch-hunted by a group of people who might even want to kill him.