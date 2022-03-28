Musician Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, has disclosed that his son Caysan Ssali is bedridden and battling severe malaria and infections.

Caysan Ssali, the singer’s last born, has been on treatment for the past five days and according to Bebe, he is feeling much better now.

While sharing the health update about his son, Bebe Cool thanked the doctors who have done everything possible to stabilize his son.

He also thanked his wife, Zuena Kirema for taking good care for all of them.

The Gagamel boss also disclosed that he has been battling malaria for the last few days although he kept on performing at different gigs where he had been booked.

Thanks to Allah coz my son is stable now,. Respect and thanks to the doctors who have done alot to see him well in a fight of 5 days of the worst malaria and infections. I have personally faced an unbelievable situation as i had to perform gigs and be out in places as agreed keeping up appearances, deep inside hurting wishing it was me down instead of my son. Thanks wify for understanding me,taking care of him and the ones at home. Women deserve respect and you will always have mine. Prayers for you Caysan. Love you..quick recovery. Bebe Cool