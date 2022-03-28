While in Uganda over the weekend, Nigerian star DJ Neptune was left amazed by the works of talented Ugandan fashionista Oscar Nyesige of the Oscar Kampala brand.

Nigerian deejay, producer, and promoter Imohiosen Patrick, popularly known as DJ Neptune performed in Uganda over the weekend.

During his stay in the +256, DJ Neptune was styled by the gifted hands of Oscar Nyesige, the CEO of the Oscar Kampala brand.

The internationally acclaimed fashion-prenuer, Oscar Kampala is making big strides every other day on the international scene.

Read Also: Nigeria’s DJ Neptune confirms performances at two events in Uganda

Sources in Oscar Kampala’s camp reveal that Dj Neptune is just one of many international celebrities that have reached out to Oscar Kampala for styling services whenever they plan to travel to Uganda.

“Oscar Kampala and DJ Neptune have been talking for quite a while about his styling needs. When they met, Neptune was especially elated that Oscar Kampala was young and heaving with talent. So their first conversation wasn’t even about the styling of the day, it was about DJ Neptune asking questions in awe of Oscar’s capabilities,” a witness said in reference to Oscar Kampala’s meeting with DJ Neptune.

Oscar Kampala got the chance to, yet again, style an international celebrity and as always, he stood up to the occasion. The young stylist once again produced a masterpiece of an ensemble by putting together a number of outfits in quite a short time, much to the elation of DJ Neptune.

“Oscar Kampala’s professionalism preceded him. He has mastered the art of standardizing his business delivery. Not many local stylists can attract international businesses because of the lack of consistency. Oscar has been a consistent young man ever since he broke into the market. It’s no surprise that stars like American rapper Jidena trust him when they’re here,” explained a source who was in on the engagement of the two.

After the styling, DJ Neptune was over the moon with his outfit. So much so that he profusely thanked Oscar Kampala, and blessed him for managing to build a high-caliber brand.

Neptunes called upon different celebrities to support Oscar Kampala’s talent, referring to him as “the Future of Fashion in Africa.”