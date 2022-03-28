Following American actor Will Smith’s act of smacking comedian Chris Rock after the latter cracked a joke about the former’s wife Jada Smith’s hairdo, local fans have predicted that MC Mariachi and Kayz could soon become victims of similar circumstances.

Social media is still awash with videos and photos showing Will Smith gently leaving his seat, marching towards comedian Chris Rock, and hitting him hard in the face just a few seconds after laughing at the joke he cracked about his wife.

The unfortunate scenario took place live on stage during the 94th Oscars awards ceremony that happened at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday evening.

The moment has stirred debates online with some individuals predicting how MC Mariachi and NBS TV’s Kayz could land in hot soup just as Chris Rock did.

One of the reasons why they think that above mentioned individuals could receive a few slaps soon is because of the way they ‘mock’ celebrities during interviews.