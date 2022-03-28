Not many weeks ago, singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso subjected himself to community work in Masaka city after failing to turn up on time for a show at Maria’s Flo.

Yet again, he is has found his name in the bad books of promoters and fans who destroyed property in Kyotera town where he had been booked to perform.

Reports reaching our news desk indicate that revelers vandalized plastic chairs among many other items as a result of Pallaso not showing face at the show.

Unconfirmed reports disclosed that Pallaso got at the venue early enough but delayed in his car while changing outfits.

Others, however, reveal that the singer had not yet reached Kyotera at the time he was supposed to perform at the event.

Rumors further allege that Spice Diana also did not turn up at the same show and Sheebah Karungi was the only established artist who performed before the crowd turned unruly.