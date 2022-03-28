Multi-talented Songwriter, Singer, and Producer Matovu Ronald alias Producer Ronie On DisOne is beaming with excitement following his triumph at the just concluded Forty Under 40 Africa Awards event that went down in Ghana.

Producer Ronie scooped the Honorary gong in the field of music and entertainment in the Male category where he had been pooled with a couple of other renowned producers.

Ronie beat stiff competition from producers in different countries to win the award.

He shared the good news across his social media accounts where he was flooded with congratulatory messages by his followers.

In his short and precise post, he thanked his team and the fans at large who spared their time off their busy schedules to vote for him.

Congratulations to me for making Uganda 🇺🇬 proud. I scooped an Award in the @fortyu40africa awards last night in Ghana 🇬🇭 in the category of music and entertainment thanks so much my team and everyone that voted for me God above all. Producer Ronie

Congratulations Producer Ronie!