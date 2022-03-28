Congratulations might be in order for the Tooro Kingdom Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale who is expecting her first child with her husband Phil Anthony.

Having been married since May 2021, Phil Anthony and Ruth Komuntale are looking forward to expanding their family by one more member later this year.

Over the weekend, the couple attended their friend’s wedding together and according to photos cited by this website, Komuntale is a couple of months preggers.

In a post on Instagram, Komuntale shared photos from the wedding where she added the caption, “Celebrating Catherine & Ryan! 3/25/22. God bless your marriage abundantly! We are honored to have been part of your special day!”

The gorgeous photos show her bulged tummy area, something that has forced the narrative that she is pregnant amongst her followers.

Take a gaze at the photos below:

Congratulations to the couple!