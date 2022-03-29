Over the weekend, Ugandan singer Aroma’s fashion sense wowed her fans as she turned up in a dress that showed most of her thighs and undergarments.

Fashion has slowly evolved within the local entertainment industry and celebrities are more daring when it comes to what they wear in public.

The further it has developed, the more revealing it has become and it’s often boobs and thighs galore during red-carpet weekend events and award ceremonies.

As Galaxy FM rewarded the outstanding performers during the Zzina Awards a few days ago, several artists showed up at the venue dressed smartly.

Read Also: Aroma exposes fellow female artiste who is paying media to sabotage her career

In particular, singer Aroma Kyavaerimukama turned heads with her dress which had her thick thighs on display.

While being interviewed, the singer tried to get onto her feet and accidentally pulled her dress to the side, leaving her thongs out for everyone to see.

Members of the crowd who had their eyes glued to the stage seemed to enjoy the view and their reaction must have sent a signal to Aroma.

Several photos were also shared across social media showing the long way up Aroma’s slit on the left thigh.

Despite a few criticizing her for dressing “indecently”, others appreciated her effort in stealing the headlines for the red carpet moment.

Take a gaze at the video below: