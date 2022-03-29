Should we say singer Fille Mutoni is in the secular music industry by mistake? Maybe she is because of the influence by her baby daddy Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats.

Tracing back to her roots, Fille Mutoni has often narrated the story of how she was destined to be a quiet church girl, a gospel artist who did not want to entertain drama.

However, when MC Kats set his eyes on her, he vowed to do everything possible to expose her to the rest of the world.

Her humble and quiet side vanished when MC Kats saw the music potential in her and thereafter influenced her to do secular music.

Fortunately, with MC Kats’ tireless works when it comes to pushing fresh talent, he did everything to see that her first music project was a success.

He made sure she got airplay at every media outlet that he could reach.

As we speak, the rest is history despite the challenges the two have faced down the road as far as the industry is concerned.

While speaking to NBS TV’s After5 crew, Fille Mutoni once again maintained that she is in showbiz but deep inside her, she knows it is not her thing.

She used the above statement to explain why she posts less compared to her fellow players in the industry.

I’m in showbiz but showbiz is not in me. If you’re into showbiz, you’ll tend to over post on social media to impress people but am not on that pressure. Fille Mutoni