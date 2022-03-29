Over Shs2.5bn has been reportedly projected as the budget to facilitate the burial of the late Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

The Speaker of the Uganda Parliament Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah was pronounced dead on Sunday 20th March 2022.

According to reports, he lost the battle to cancer after spending a couple of weeks on treatment in a U.S.A hospital.

His death sent shock across the country as several Ugandans mourned the lossbof such a formidable statesman whose work spoke volumes.

In preparation for Oulanyah’s burial, the budget that has been projected stands at over Ugx 2.5 billion.

The budget spotted in the Daily Monitor on Tuesday revealed how Shs226m is to be spent on A Plus services, Shs248.7m on the Finance Committee, Shs158.5m on Security, Shs124m on Fuel, among other allocations.

The figures on the budget and their allocations seem to have caught several Ugandans by surprise and some have rushed to the internet to express their shock.

Below are some of the reactions from different Ugandans on Twitter:

