Maurice Kirya a.k.a the King of Mwooyo has revealed that he will be releasing his sixth studio album, ‘The Road To Kirya’, early next month.

According to Maurice Kirya, ‘The Road To Kirya’ is an album that is quite personal to him as it teases a bit of his journey in music.

The singer told MBU that the album will take the world by storm because it possesses “a genre that few Africans have dared to explore.”

He also revealed that he invested much time and money in compiling the album and he regards it “the most expensive album.”

His fans will, however, have to wait till 6th May 2022 to listen to the songs on the album.

Maurice Kirya revealed the release dates on Tuesday through his social media platforms where he wrote;

It’s with great joy that I announce that my sixth album ‘THE ROAD TO KIRYA’ will be released globally on the 6th MAY 2022. Maurice Kirya

Anticipate!