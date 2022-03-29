Bobi Wine expressed how sad he is to have missed thr burial of his longtime friend Shem Ssemambo a.k.a Kagusunda over the weekend.

Former Club beer and Nile Breweries marketing guru Shem Ssemambo was pronounced dead on 21st March 2022.

Kagusunda had spend several days hospitaled in the Intensive Care Unit at Paramount Hospital as he battled Transverse Myelitis disease.

Ssemambo became a household name in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s by sponsoring theme nights and consequently, made Club beer popular among Ugandans.

A number of musicians in those years used to mention Kagusunda’s name in their songs.

The body of Shem Ssemambo a.k.a Kagusunda was laid to rest over the weekend and a few celebrities including Jose Chameleone attended the burial.

Others, however, including Bobi Wine did not make it to the burial.

Through social media, the NUP leader revealed how he unfortunately missed laying his friend to rest because his busy schedule wouldn’t let him.

He, however, applauded Ssemambo’s hardwork to revolutionize the beverages industry in Uganda which facilitated the sponsoring of music concerts back in the day.

Very sad that my busy schedule did not permit me to pay my last respects to a long time friend, Shem Sitakange Ssemambo ‘Kagusunda,’ who passed away on 21st March after battling a long illness. Thanks to his marketing acumen, Shem revolutionized the beverages industry in Uganda and in so doing facilitated the sponsoring of many of our music concerts back in the day. He was a down to earth man who genuinely wished us well and offered selfless advice whenever we needed it. It is such a pity that I was unable to accompany him to his final resting place in Nakawuka town, Wakiso District where he was laid to rest yesterday. I send sincere condolences to his family; and the entertainment industry upon losing one of our foundational pillars. May Shem’s soul rest well. Bobi Wine