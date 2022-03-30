Following the unfortunate news of former Rubaga South Lawmaker Hon. Kato Lubwama being in a critical state, events promoter Bajjo has requested the government to chip in and help the ailing actor financially.

Bajjo Events, born Andrew Mukasa Alfonso, pleaded with the government following reports that Lubwama is in need of financial support with his caretakers running short of funds.

The people close to Kato Lubwama, including his friend Julius and son Conrad, confirmed that they are not doing well in terms of finances through a Kasuku’s YouTube channel.

Read Also: Kato Lubwama critically ill, hospitalized in Turkey

Despite the two not stating the amount of money they need, well-wishers are urged to send whatever amount they can.

The update on Kato Lubwama’s health forced motor-mouthed event promoter Bajjo to also request the government to consider helping facilitate his treatment costs.

Hon. Kato Lubwama was flown to Turkey over three weeks ago to seek treatment for his damaged internal organs.

However, after the operation, he again got complications on his heart and has since failed to return to normal.