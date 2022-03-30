Renowned city businessman and events hosts Balaam Barugahara Atenyi has threatened to start issuing bans to artists who fail to turn up for shows after being booked.

Balaam Barugahara threatened that such artists risk being banned for two years without getting more performance bookings at any event through their events organizers committee that is headed by Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex.

This followed an event in Kyotera, Mukono that ended in live bullets and damaging of plastic chairs over the weekend.

The chaos at the show happened after a generator went off due to insufficient fuel and it took too long the organizers to refill it.

Upon doing so, they cited that the generator had gotten other faults, forcing the revelers to run out of patience and thus turned violent.

The blame was also partly put on Pallaso for having wasted time in his car while dressing up before hitting the stage.