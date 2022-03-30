Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye StarBoss has been put on the spot for making off with Uganda Musician’s Association (UMA) money worth Shs5m.

The reports were confirmed by the reigning UMA president Cindy Sanyu during a meeting that was held at National Theatre.

Speaking to Kakalamu of Radio Simba, Cindy Sanyu noted that the singer made off with the money but he was forgiven since those are some of the challenges that most treasurers face.

When Justine Basiima alias Justine Bas was contacted for a statement regarding the allegations that his wife Renah Nalumasi was part of the crew that ‘stole’ the money, Bas cleared the air stating that his wife was not part of the individuals that ate the money.

However, when Big Eye was contacted about the rumors, he distanced himself from the reports stressing that he did not take any money.

More details to the story are still coming through as Halima Namakula and Hanson Baliruno are being pinned for master-minding the misuse of UMA and the E-concert funds which were supposed to run upto June 2022.