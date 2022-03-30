Comedian Taata Sam, born Robert Sunday, has dragged one of his former workmates to Police on allegations of impersonation.

Taata Sam who is most known for comic skits while eating says that his former colleague has been damaging and tainting his brand and image on top of getting bookings in his names.

He stressed that during the lockdown, he took good care of his impersonator; feeding, clothing, and sheltering him but he was disappointed when he learned of his impersonating ways.

Comedian Taata Sam further stated that during the period he put up with the said impersonator, he expressed admiration for his skits and even started copying his acting skills, voice, plus how he creates his content.

By the time they parted ways after the lockdown, he had the blueprint of his works and started using them while conning different promoters pretending to be “Taata Sam”.