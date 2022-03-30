When youngster rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid disclosed that he was to vie for the Games Prefect position at his school, many of his followers were left questioning why.

This is simply because he is widely known for his rap skills and little known as a sports personality but he maintains that he is equally talented at playing football.

While speaking to media, Fresh Kid stressed that he chose to vie for the Games Prefect role just to show the world that he is versatile and talented in different aspects of life.

On top of that, he bragged about how he has been one of the school team top performers.

Based on the influence he has on the team, Fresh Kid is very confident that he will emerge as the winner of the contest.